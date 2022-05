Udupi (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): Former MLA and minister in the state government Pramod Madhwaraj tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party on Saturday.

Madhwaraj addressed his resignation letter to KPCC president DK Shivakumar stating, "I have decided not to accept the post of vice-presidentship of KPCC and also to tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party."

The former Minster mentioned in the letter "for the last three years the situation in the Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me thus leading to political suffocation and the facts of which have been brought to your kind notice and informed to other party leaders by me."

"I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district Congress party," Madhwaraj wrote.

Last year Pramod Madhwaraj praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Madhwaraj had said that after the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the 'trend' of determining Padma awardees has changed.

Addressing a program in Udupi, he had said, "Earlier, there was a trend to award those who applied for the award. But after the Modi government came to power, the trend changed. We must appreciate it if somebody does good work." (ANI)

