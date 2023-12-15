Thrissur (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Minister KP Viswanathan, aged 83, died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Friday morning.

KP Viswanathan, a distinguished politician, served six terms in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. He represented the Kunnamkulam constituency in the 5th and 6th assemblies and the Kodakara constituency in the 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th assemblies.

Viswanathan held the position of Minister for Forests & Wildlife from July 2, 1991, to November 16, 1994, and again from September 5, 2004, to February 10, 2005. He resigned from the post in 2005 following a remark made against him by the Kerala High Court.

In addition to his legislative roles, Viswanathan held numerous positions throughout his career.

He was the President of the Thrissur District Co-Operative Bank in 1972 and a member of the State Coconut Farmer's Federation.

He served on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Executive and Election Committee from 1972, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Director Board from 1971-75, and the Kerala State Co-operative Union Managing Committee from 1972-84.

He was also a director of the Kerala State Co-Operative Bank from 1974-88, secretary of the Congress Parliamentary Party in 1980, and secretary of the DCC, Thrissur, from 1970-87.

Known as a sportsman and cultural activist, Viswanathan's contributions to his community were vast and varied.

His cremation is scheduled to take place tomorrow (December 16) in Thrissur. (ANI)

