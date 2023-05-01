Hyderabad, May 1 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar on Monday released the Telugu translation of her mother Indrani Jagjivan Ram's autobiography 'Jnapakalu' (memories) here.

Observing that her mother and father Babu Jagjivan Ram, former Deputy Prime Minister, overcame untouchability, Meira Kumar said her mother wrote about how she felt and what she felt in overcoming the social evil.

Indrani wrote the book not just for her children but for generations of India, she said at a function organised by publishing house EMESCO.

"Not just for India. Let me tell you. This book you cannot confine just to India. This book will also able to inspire all those who are struggling in the world, economically, socially, politically. The context may be different, their style may be different. But, essence is the same," she said.

The book was written in Hindi titled 'Dekhi suni beethi batein' and later translated into English.

Meira Kumar also spoke about the stellar contributions made by her illustrious father Babu Jagjivan Ram to the country.

