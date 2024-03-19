Aizawl, Mar 19 (PTI) Former Mizoram chief secretary Lalmalsawma has been appointed as the chairman of the state's anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta, an official said on Tuesday.

He will replace C Lalsawta, a retired IAS officer, who was appointed for the post on March 11, 2019.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath to Lalmalsawma, 66, during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Monday evening, the official said.

Lalmalsawma was the chief secretary of Mizoram from November 2014 till February 2018. He also served as the Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), and was actively involved in the delimitation of assembly constituencies in 2005, the official added.

