Silchar, Mar 19 (PTI) Eleven students of NIT-Silchar in Assam were diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB), an official said on Tuesday.

It is suspected that several other students are also suffering from the disease, and they are being tested, he said.

Most of these students lived in hostels 9 A, B and C, he added.

The TB-positive students were detected over the last two days, the official said.

A standing operating procedure (SOP) has been issued to prevent further spread of the communicable disease, mandating all to wear masks on the campus.

Meanwhile, the district administration announced that mass testing of students for TB would be carried out at the prestigious engineering institute.

All efforts are being made to ensure that the spread of the disease is controlled, the official said.

