Azamgarh (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday awarded life sentence to former Samajwadi Party MLA Abhay Narain Patel and three others in a 24-year-old murder case.

The others convicted for the crime are Lal Bahadur, Lal Bihari and Harendra, Assistant Government Counsel Deepak Mishra said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the convicts, he said.

The incident had taken place on October 22, 1998 when one Santraj was shot dead by the convicts due to an old enmity.

An FIR was registered in this regard by the victim's brother Ram Nayan Singh, a resident of Urdiha Nai Basti Kolwa village.

