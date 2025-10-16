New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has moved an appeal in Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and life sentences in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a case linked to the killing of two persons in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

Appeal is listed for hearing on Friday, before the Division bench of justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of rupees one lakh under Section 302 read with Section 149 of the IPC.

He had also been sentenced to life imprisonment and had a fine of rupees one lakh for destruction of property by fire under Section 436 read with 149 of IPC.

The Rouse Avenue court on February 25 awarded two life sentences to the former Congress MP. The court had rejected the plea for death penalty for him.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja had rejected the plea praying for a death sentence to Sajjan Kumar in view of his age, ailments and other mitigating factors.

"At the same time, there are certain mitigating factors which, in my opinion, weigh in favour of imposing a lesser sentence, instead of death penalty. The 'satisfactory' conduct of the Convict as per the report of the jail authorities, the ailments from which he is reportedly suffering, the fact that the convict has roots in the society and the possibility of his reformation and rehabilitation are material considerations which, in my opinion, tilt the scales in favour of sentence for life imprisonment instead of death penalty," Special Judge Baweja held in the order of sentence.

This case is related to the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

The court had sentenced Sajjan Kumar to two years' imprisonment and fined Rs. 5,000 for the offence of Rioting (147), three years imprisonment and fined Rs. 5,000 for the offence of rioting with a deadly weapon (148).

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and fines of Rs 10,000 for attempt to Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder (302) read with Section 149 (Unlawful Assembly) IPC.

He was further sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1,000 for causing hurt (323) read with Section 149 (Unlawful Assembly), IPC.

He was also sentenced to imprisonment of 10 years with a fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence of dacoity under Section 395, read with Section 149, IPC.

Additionally, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for the offence of dacoity under section 397.

He had been further sentenced to imprisonment of two years and a fine of Rs. 5000 for mischief by fire under section 427 read with section 149 IPC.

He had been further sentenced to imprisonment for five years and a fine of Rs. 5000 under section 440 read with section 149 IPC.

The special court held him guilty of the offences on February 11, 2025. (ANI)

