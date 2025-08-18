Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 18 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday thanked the staff and doctors of the hospital in Bhubaneswar for taking proper care of him, where he was admitted.

In a video posted by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Naveen Patnaik said, "I am here in the Sum Hospital. The staff and doctors are taking wonderful care of me. Thank you for your kind wishes. If you want to come and see me, you are more than welcome to come to Naveen Niwas."

The former CM was admitted on Sunday evening due to dehydration issues.

A day earlier, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met Patnaik at the hospital.

Odisha minister Mukesh Mahaling, who also visited the BJD chief, assured that every possible help will be provided by the government for treatment.

"We spoke to his doctors' team. His health condition is stable right now. There is nothing to worry about. He is undergoing treatment, and we have given assurance from the government side that whatever treatment is required, we, the government, will provide it to him immediately, wherever he needs consultation," Mahaling told ANI.

Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, along with BJD's Ranendra Pratap Swain, wished for Patnaik's speedy recovery after meeting with the team of doctors.

"Naveen ji is a great leader. As the Congress president of Orissa, I came to see him. I came to know about the good team of doctors. They are treating him very well. The doctors said that he is fine and responding. Whatever problem arises, they are responding to get to a solution," Odisha Congress president told reporters on Sunday. (ANI)

