Odisha [India], April 30 (ANI): Former Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader, Naveen Patnaik, extended his greetings on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday.

The BJP leader took to X, and wrote, "My heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Akhi Muthi Anukula. May the blessings of the Lord bring good harvest, happiness and prosperity in the lives of our farmer brothers and sisters. #AkshayTritiya"

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated during the commencement of the sowing of rice paddy for the ensuing Kharif season in Odisha. On this day, farmers in the state perform the ritual of 'Akhi Muthi Anukula', a ceremonial sowing of seeds in paddy fields.

Celebrated on April 30 this year, Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by Hindus and Jains across the country. The day is symbolic of good luck, success and fortune.

The festival is celebrated through prayer, almsgiving, and spirituality. The day is considered highly auspicious for starting new businesses, making investments, and purchasing gold and real estate.

In Sanskrit, the word 'Akshaya' means 'never diminishing'. It is said that things that start on this day expand forever with fewer obstacles in their way, and that doing good deeds on this day will bring eternal success and fortune.

The occasion is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day typically falls in April or May. It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignment.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed greetings on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, wishing prosperity, success, and happiness for all citizens.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Infinite good wishes to all of you on Akshaya Tritiya. May this sacred festival dedicated to humanity bring success, prosperity, and happiness to everyone, and give new strength to the resolve of a developed India." (ANI)

