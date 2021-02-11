Azamgarh (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A disabled former panchayat member was on Thursday shot dead near the Keshopur forest allegedly over some old enmity, police said.

Kutubuddin, a resident of Ashrafpur village, was returning home from a market on a two-wheeler when was killed by unknown persons near the Jiyanpur area, Superintendent of Police, Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

He added that police teams have been formed to work out the case and those involved will be arrested soon.

