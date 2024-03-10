New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Former Supreme Court judge Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar was administered the oath of office as the Lokpal chairperson by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Khanwilkar served as a judge of the apex court from May 13, 2016, to July 29, 2022.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Kidnaps 7-Year-Old Girl Demanding Her Father to Repay Rs 5,000 Dues in Ghaziabad, Held.

According to the press communique released by the President Secretariat earlier, three judicial members have also been appointed to the Lokpal.

"Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Justice Sanjay Yadav, and Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi have been appointed as judicial members to the Lokpal," the President Secretariat said in a release.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Roll Out Rail Projects Worth Rs 85,000 Crore on March 12, Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains.

Meanwhile, Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar, and Ajay Tirkey have been appointed as non-judicial members of the Lokpal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)