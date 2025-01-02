Agartala, Jan 2 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar on Thursday accused the BJP of using self-help groups (SHGs) to influence women for political purposes.

Addressing a party programme here, the former chief minister said, "The concept of SHGs is nothing new to the people of Tripura. It was introduced in the state during the Left Front regime to empower women economically. Tripura was among the 7 to 10 states in the country that had successfully implemented the SHGs."

Also Read | What Is INR 450 Crore Chit Fund Scam, Probe in Which Brought Shubman Gill and 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Under Scanner?.

The number of women-led SHGs in the state has risen from 4,000 in 2018 to 52,000 in 2024 and around 4.73 lakh women are engaged in these organisations, according to official data.

"The BJP-led government has been using the SHGs to influence women for political purposes. Earlier, SHGs were open to all women, but now it has been restricted to those women who enrolled their names as BJP members," he alleged.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh and PM Narendra Modi Discuss India’s Grandeur and the Magic of Yoga in Heartfelt Meeting (Watch Video).

Exhorting the CPI(M)'s frontal wings to rope in "half of the population," Sarkar said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitted that the women voters played a key role in the party's victory in the Lok Sabha and recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections."

"If you keep open 'half of the population' (women), your opponent will surely capitalise on the opportunity. Party leaders, especially women brigades, must raise their voices for the women who have been left out of SHGs on political considerations," he said.

Sarkar also lashed out at the saffron party for using religious programmes to connect with people.

"Nowadays, religious programmes are being turned into political events, as only those who are aligned to the ruling party are seen organising such events. I appeal to the party workers and supporters to get involved in such programmes to get connected with people," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)