Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and he has been put on a life-saving support system since yesterday evening, informed the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Wednesday.

"Former CM Kalyan Singh's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life saving support system since yesterday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the hospital said in a bulletin.

The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it further said.

Singh, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on the evening of July 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)