New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will be posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan, while Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will receive Padma Bhushan, said the government on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

Kalyan was the 16th chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from June 24, 1991, to December 6, 1992. He was also Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2014.

Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech will also be awarded Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

