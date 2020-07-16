Ballia (UP) July 16 (PTI) Former minister and Samajwadi party leader Ghoora Ram died of coronavirus early Thursday morning at the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, his family said.

According to the SP leader's son Santosh Kumar, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of a cough and difficulty in breathing.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Kumar said, adding that his condition deteriorated in the evening.

Ghoora Ram, confidant of BSP founder Kashi Ram, was elected from the Rasra (reserved) assembly seat in 1993, 2002 and 2007, and was also health minister in the Mayawati government.

Recently, he had joined the Samajwadi Party and was made a member of the national working committee.

