New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh Police director general O P Singh has been appointed the new president of the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), an independent think tank on policing subjects.

A message shared by outgoing President N Ramachandran with other members of the organisation said Singh's skills and "team building" abilities apart from "remarkable contributions and visionary leadership make him the ideal choice to further the vision and mission of the Foundation."

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Indian Diaspora To Contribute Towards Viksit Bharat 2047 Mission (See Pics and Video).

According to the message, Singh was "unanimously" elected as the IPF president and CEO during a meeting of the executive council held here on Friday.

The 1983-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer retired from service in January 2020. Apart from heading the Uttar Pradesh Police, he served as the director general of two central forces -- the Central Industrial Security Force and the National Disaster Response Force.

Also Read | What Is a Rental Scam? Here's How Fraudsters in Bengaluru Target Renters With Fake Property Deals.

Singh hails from the Gaya district of Bihar and released his memoirs 'Crime, Grime & Gumption: Case files of an IPS officer' last year, chronicling 37 years of his career in the police.

The Delhi-based IPF states itself to be a multi-disciplinary think tank dedicated to work for police reform and the improvement of policing through research, capacity building and policy advocacy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)