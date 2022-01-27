New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday expelled former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay for "anti-party activities".

He was removed from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years.

Upadhyay was earlier removed from all posts in disciplinary action.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in a letter on January 26 had written: "Since you had been indulging in anti-party activities despite several warnings, so you are hereby expelled from the primary membership of Congress party for six years with immediate effect."

As per sources, Kishore Upadhyay is likely to join BJP soon. (ANI)

