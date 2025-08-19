Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 19 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state government is continuously working in the field of urban development, and Jaipur is touching new heights of development. Urban development in the state shows a unique confluence of modern aesthetics, cultural expression and public convenience, according to the press release.

The new development journey of the capital, Jaipur, also has a unique blend of modern infrastructure with its traditional and cultural identity. The state government has given an unforgettable gift to the common people in the form of the Fountain Square project.

Nestled between VT Road and Aravali Marg in the Mansarovar area of Jaipur city and adjacent to the lush green City Park, this world-class project is spread over an area of 16 bigha (40,000 square meters).

The musical fountain built in the middle tells the stories of Rajasthani culture in mesmerising 3D imagery with a laser show on the water screen. There are also two amphitheatres. Built at a cost of Rs 40 crore, this project is not only a masterpiece but also a benchmark in urban infrastructure.

At the heart of the project is the Central Musical Fountain, where every evening from 7 to 8 pm, a laser show on a water screen with music and lights is a major attraction for tourists and locals. It also narrates stories of Rajasthani culture in mesmerising 3D imagery.

The fountain is surrounded by four white marble lion statues, symbolising power and pride. Artistic chhatris made of Dholpur stone and intricately designed arches give the place a royal feel. A small English fountain atop an elevated platform reflects the European style, a seamless blend of tradition and modernity.

Moreover, adjacent to the Fountain Square is the Exhibition Ground, spread over 9 thousand square meters, which has a grand stage, green space, seating for 550 people, reception, office space, lockers and toilets. Also, a well-equipped green room has been constructed for the artists.

Thoughtful architectural work has been done to improve the experience of the tourists. Two amphitheatres have also been constructed here, each with a seating arrangement for 500 visitors. Apart from this, separate modern toilets for men and women, a food court, a children's play area, adequate parking and beautiful ticket windows ensure convenience and comfort for all age groups.

In line with the state's commitment to long-term development, a dedicated 2.0 MLD sewerage treatment plant has been constructed here. The treated grey water from this facility is being used to irrigate the Fountain Square and the adjacent City Park. The Fountain Square and Exhibition Grounds are beautiful examples of excellent engineering. The structural designs of both are equipped with modern earthquake-resistant and firefighting systems, the release stated.

Recently, this ambitious project has also been honoured by the Indian Building Congress. Certainly, all such development works show that Rajasthan is becoming modern and culturally rich due to the schemes and innovations started on the initiative of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

