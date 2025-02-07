Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit has successfully dismantled a major international drug syndicate, seizing over 22 kg of high-quality narcotics and arresting four individuals, the agency confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The operation carried out on January 31 in Navi Mumbai, led to the recovery of 11.54 kg of premium-grade cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid strain hydroponic weed/ganja, 5.5 kg of cannabis gummies (200 packets), and Rs 1.6 lakh in cash.

Amit Ghawate, Additional Director of NCB Mumbai, confirmed the arrests of four individuals linked to the illegal trade.

The operation was conducted after intelligence developed following a January 2025 seizure of 200 grams of cocaine from an international courier agency in Mumbai.

The parcel was destined for Australia, prompting a detailed investigation that led NCB to the source of the contraband in Navi Mumbai. Through a combination of human and technical intelligence, officers successfully traced the supply network and intercepted the larger cache, added the statement from NCB.

NCB's probe has revealed that the syndicate operates through individuals based abroad, sourcing contraband from the United States and distributing it across India and overseas via courier services, small cargo shipments, and human carriers. The accused individuals used pseudonyms and remained anonymous to one another to evade detection.

Authorities are continuing investigations to trace the backward and forward linkages of the syndicate, aiming to dismantle the broader network facilitating the illicit drug trade. (ANI)

