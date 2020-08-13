New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly beating a rag picker to death after he refused to return a cart that he had borrowed from one of them, police said on Wednesday.

They said Kaushal (28), Ramji (60), Gautam (47) and Bhagirath (45) were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killing. All of them were rag pickers and lived in Tuglakabad village in southeast Delhi.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

The decomposed body of the victim, with a head injury and a tattoo, was recovered last week from the forest area near Balmiki Colony road.

He was later identified as Jhinaka (35), a resident of Tuglakabad Extension, police said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Demands Withdrawal of EIA 2020 Draft, Tweets 'Nature Protects, if She is Protected'.

During investigation, police found that the deceased was a rag picker and he often stole rags from nearby godowns to pay for alcohol.

They said the incident took place on the intervening night of August 3 and 4 in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad village.

The deceased had borrowed a cart from Gautam, who owned a godown in Tuglakabad, but later he refused to return it, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena.

"On the night of incident, the victim had a quarrel with Gautam and his associates over not returning the cart. The accused under the influence of alcohol thrashed the victim mercilessly and he succumbed to injuries on the spot," he said.

After killing him, they wrapped his body in a gunny bag and brought it to a well near Tughlakabad fort but when a passerby noticed them, they dumped the body near the forest area and fled the spot, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)