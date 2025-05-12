Kalyani (WB), May 12 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said.

A suspected Indian tout was also arrested along with them.

The arrests were made from the Hanskhali police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Ranaghat Somnath Jha said.

During questioning, it was found that they had allegedly entered India illegally around a year ago through the border in North 24 Parganas district, and went to various places in Chennai and Bengaluru, he said.

They were arrested when they were returning to Bangladesh, he added.

