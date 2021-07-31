New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Amid the protests by opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware, four bills were introduced in the two Houses on Friday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 was also introduced in the House.

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

The House also passed Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)