Morbi (Gujarat) [India], November 8 (ANI): Four persons including two women and two minors died after a car fell inside a well in the Morbi district of Gujarat on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place after the driver of the vehicle fell asleep while driving.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Nawab Malik Asks Sameer Wankhede, Is Your Sister-in-Law Involved in Drug Business?.

A case has been registered against the driver, who has been identified as Ratibhai Prajapati.

The family had gone to Somnath for a vacation and was on their way back home during the time of the incident, the police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Perform Rituals at Yamuna’s Banks Despite DDMA Ban.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)