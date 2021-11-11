Manchiryal (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): As many as four workers lost their lives after a roof in a coal mine collapsed on them in the Mancherial district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at SRP-3 of Srirampur Singareni mine in the district.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Scolded for Drinking on Duty, Guard Kills Flat Owner.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Reddy, Lakshmaiah, Chandrasekhar and Satyanarayana, the police said.

"The body of one person was recovered and the search operations are underway," it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Participants of Delhi Security Dialogue, Lays Thrust on Zero-Tolerance Against Misuse of Afghan Territory.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)