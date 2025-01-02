Haridwar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Four passengers travelling in a car, residents of Rewari, Haryana, died in a road accident on the Delhi-Haridwar highway late at night, while one passenger was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Rishikesh AIIMS Hospital.

The road accident is in the Bahadarabad police station area. The car of the passengers coming from Delhi collided with a truck parked on the side of the road. The collision was so severe that two people died on the spot, while two people died in the hospital during treatment.

The officials identified the deceased names as Kehar Singh, Aditya, Manish and Prakash. While the injured Mahipal has been admitted to Rishikesh AIIMS.

Speaking to ANI, Natasha, Chief Officer of Traffic, stated that the passengers involved in the accident were travelling from Rewari, Haryana, and were headed towards Dehradun via Ibrahimpur. The driver was reportedly speeding and collided with a heavy vehicle near Ibrahimpur Cut, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. One of the victims is currently being treated at AIIMS.

The police, transport department, and the National Highway team are present at the scene conducting a technical inspection to determine the cause of the accident. The spot reveals the presence of an overspeeding warning board and reflectors at the site. Authorities speculate that the car, travelling at excessive speed, likely attempted to overtake another vehicle but crashed into a heavy vehicle parked on the roadside, leading to the fatal incident.

"There are a total of five passengers, out of which two died on the spot. When the remaining three were taken to AIIMS, two died in the hospital and one is still admitted to AIIMS," Natasha told ANI.

Natasha further added that "National Highway (NH) is also working on CCTV cameras. The RLBD camera is installed just ahead at a distance of 500 meters. It is difficult to say whether there is fog at the time of an incident."

Rashmi Pant, Additional Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), said, "As of now, the information we have suggested that a truck was parked on the side, and a vehicle coming from behind collided with it. The primary reason we suspect is that the vehicle was moving at a high speed. When the truck suddenly stopped in front of them, they may not have noticed it, leading to the accident. This is the main reason we believe the incident occurred."

"The visibility is clear up to one kilometre in this area, and as mentioned, the light was dim, so the truck may not have been visible, which is a subject of inquiry. Additionally, speed limit boards and reflectors are in place," Pant said.

Pant emphasised, "We feel there is a need for more signage, such as 'no stopping,' 'no parking,' and accident-prone area markers on this route. We are also suggesting that the District Road Safety Committee put up boards indicating the names of the accident victims in such areas to raise awareness among drivers to be cautious and control their speed." (ANI)

