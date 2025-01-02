Saharanpur, January 2: A major mishap was averted when a large fragment of a metal was found lying on the railway track near Tapri on the Haridwar railway line in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, officials said on Thursday. The railways has started a detailed probe into the matter that took place in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

The railway authorities, along with teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), promptly arrived at the scene and the train traffic was temporarily halted to remove the obstruction, ensuring the smooth resumption of railway services.

सहारनपुर ब्रेकिंग: टपरी-हरिद्वार सिंगल लाइन पर बड़ा हादसा टल गया। आनंद विहार-कोटद्वार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को पलटाने की साजिश की गई थी। टपरी के पास रेलवे ट्रैक पर लोहे के गेट का टुकड़ा रखा मिला। पेट्रोलिंग कर रहे गेटमैन ने समय पर इसकी सूचना दी। रेलवे अधिकारी, GRP और RPF टीम मौके पर… pic.twitter.com/MsKZ35cJz9 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) January 2, 2025

"Around 1 am on Tuesday, we received information about a piece of a metal gate lying on the Tapri railway track. Train number 14089, Anand Vihar-Kotdwar Express, was halted to ensure passengers safety. The metal piece was removed and the track was cleared for operation. The train departed with a delay of approximately 15 minutes," Saharanpur Station Superintendent Sunil Kumar said.

"We are treating this as a possible sabotage attempt and have initiated an investigation. The RPF in Shamli has been tasked with probing the matter. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for this act," he added.