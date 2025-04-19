New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Four persons died and several others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Around 22 people were allegedly trapped under the debris when the building collapsed, police said after reaching the spot.

So far, 14 people have been rescued and shifted to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police received information about the building collapse around 3.02 am at Dayalpur police station, he said.

A police team rushed to Gali No. 1, Shakti Vihar, where the four-storey building was found to have collapsed, he said.

