New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): As farmers continued their sit-in demonstrations against central farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police has closed four borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh.

In a series of tweets, Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday, informing commuters about diverted routes.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh: Shiv Sena Backs Shutdown Called by Farmers on December 8.

"Traffic Alert: Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH 44," it added.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020 Phase 4: Over 7 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of 249 Candidates Tomorrow.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The farmers' agitation in Delhi entered the eleventh day today, with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)