Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Four people died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside a tank of a sewerage treatment plant at a village in Hisar district on Tuesday, police said.

The sewage workers had entered the 50-feet deep tank in Buddakhera village for maintenance work in the plant, Uklana police station's SHO Balwant Singh said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Tributes Paid to RPF Personnel Who Lost Life in Pulwama Terror Attack.

A worker had gone down in the tank to check an electric motor but when he did not come out despite a lapse of considerable time, another person went down to check on him, Inspector Singh said over the phone.

He said when both workers failed to come up, two more village youths entered the tank but they too failed to come out.

Also Read | Telangana: TRS Leader’s Son, Aide Arrested for Raping 20-Year-Old Girl.

"All four youths died in the incident. They are suspected to have inhaled some poisonous gas when they were inside the tank," he said.

All the deceased were stated to be in the age group of 25-32 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)