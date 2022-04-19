Srinagar, April 19: The wreath-laying ceremony of a head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who lost his life in service for the nation in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was held at Srinagar on Tuesday.

The RPF personnel Surinder Singh was among the two RPF personnel who got injured after sustaining bullet injuries on Monday. Later, Surinder Singh passed away during treatment at the hospital. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Kishtwar.

Several senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officials, officers of the CRPF, and other officials also paid their last tributes to the RPF personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)