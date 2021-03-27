Jammu, Mar 27 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Saturday after they were found in possession of narcotic substances in three different cases in the Jammu region of the Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two persons were arrested in Udhampur district while one each was nabbed in Reasi and Ramban districts, they said.

The two arrested from Bimra Pull in Udhampur district were identified as Dheeraj Sharma and Anil Sharma, police said, adding they were found in possession of 5.5 grams of heroin, one weighing machine and a sum of Rs 10,000.

A notorious drug peddler, identified as Pyar Singh, was arrested from Ganjote area of Mahore in Reasi district after he was found carrying 800 grams of 'charas', a police spokesperson said.

The fourth arrested person was identified as Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Kawna village, in the Ramban district, the spokesperson said, adding he was found having five grams of heroin.

All arrested persons were separately booked under the NDPS Act and further investigation is on, a police spokesperson said.

