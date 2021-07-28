Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on July 4 when the girl had gone to an agricultural field.

The accused had also taken obscene photographs of the minor and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the minor's mother on July 27, a case was registered against the four men and they were arrested on Wednesday, the police added.

