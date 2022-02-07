Muzaffarnagar, Feb 7 (PTI) The police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district have arrested four people, including a couple, for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, officials said.

The victim, Usha Devi, was found dead in a forest in Shamli's Rampur Khedi village under Kandhla police station area on January 31, they said.

Superintendent of Police Suriti Madhav said Devi was strangled to death by her daughter Priyanka with the help of her husband Shivam and two others -- Rajendra and Naushad.

Priyanka married Shivam three years ago against the wishes of her mother. Ever since, Devi had refused to accept their marriage. This angered Priyanka and she decided to kill her mother, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)