New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of South West District Police has apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the national capital for the past 12 years, officials said.

As per the officials, the accused have been identified as Mohd. Asad Ali (44), his wife Nasima Begum (40), and their children Mohd. Naim Khan (18) and Asha Moni (13), originally from Farooq Bazar Ajwatari, Phulbari Kurigram, Bangladesh.

Also Read | 'Fund Kaveri Engine' Trend Takes Over X in India as Citizens, Defence Experts Urge Indian Govt To Expedite Kaveri Engine's Development; Know Why.

Acting on a tip-off from a secret informer, the AATS team intercepted the suspects in the Delhi Cantt area.

During questioning, the individuals failed to produce any valid Indian identification and admitted to crossing into India illegally via the river route over a decade ago. Photocopies of Bangladeshi national ID cards were recovered from their possession, the officials said.

Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: 7 Members of Dehradun Family Die by Consuming Poison in Haryana, Death Note Cites Financial Debt and Pressure As Main Reasons (Watch Video).

Following legal formalities and verification, the suspects were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and later transferred to a deportation centre for repatriation.

A senior police official said, "This operation underscores our zero-tolerance policy towards illegal immigration. We remain committed to maintaining internal security and upholding the rule of law."

Further investigation is currently underway.

In a similar case related to illegal immigration, Delhi Police Foreigners Cell, North-West District, recently apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in India following a sustained and meticulous surveillance operation. During the raid, authorities recovered a smartphone equipped with the banned IMO application from their possession, Delhi police said.

"Delhi Police Foreigners Cell, North-West District, apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals from Wazirpur JJ Colony residing illegally in India, within the jurisdiction of Bharat Nagar Police Station. One smartphone equipped with the banned IMO application was recovered from them," Delhi police said.

Delhi Police further revealed that they had illegally crossed into India through the Cooch Behar border.

"All individuals have been handed over to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), RK Puram, New Delhi, for further deportation proceedings. It was revealed that they had illegally crossed into India through the Cooch Behar border," Delhi Police further added.

The arrested individuals were identified as Md. Saidul Islam (45), Nazma Begum (42), Nazmul Ali (23), Azina Begum (20), Apple Ali (19), Laden Ali (17), Idul Ali (8), Shaida Akhter (6), and Aryan Ali.

This operation aligns with ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration and protect the region's security and demographic balance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)