Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 29 (PTI) At least four people were killed and 10 others injured after a marriage party bus overturned after colliding with a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Brahmapura More on Bedani and Padma Road within Tarhasi police station area around 10 pm on Wednesday, Tarhasi police station in-charge Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

"After the collision, the bus overturned, killing four people from a marriage party and injuring 10 others. The injured were admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital," he said.

Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said the deceased, all residents of Chunka village, were identified as Chandan Kumar Singh, Vikesh Kumar Singh, Vikas Kumar Singh and Vicky Kumar Singh.

