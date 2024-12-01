Ambikapur, Dec 1 (PTI) Four men were killed and another injured in a collision between their car and a truck in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Sunday, prima facie due to fog, police said.

The incident occurred near Gumga village on National Highway 130 under the Udaipur police station limits, a police official said.

The car was headed towards the tourist spot Mainpat in Surguja district from Raipur.

The preliminary investigation suggests the fog-induced low visibility caused the accident, the official said.

The deceased occupants of the car are identified as Sanju Sahu (28), Rahul Sahu (27), Dushyant Dewangan (22) and Swapnil Hemne (27), all residents of New Changorabhata area of Raipur.

The impact of the collision was so severe that rescuers had to use a cutter machine to retrieve the occupants from the car wreckage, the official said.

The injured person was rushed to Udaipur Community Health Centre and later shifted to Ambikapur Medical College, he said.

Police have registered a case and launched a search to trace the truck driver who fled the scene leaving the truck at the spot, he said.

