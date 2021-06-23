Agra, Jun 23 (PTI) Four people were killed and two injured after their car rammed into a road divider and turned turtle in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near the Rehankal toll plaza on Yamuna bridge under Etmadpur police station area late on Tuesday night, they said.

Inspector Anuj Kumar Saini told PTI that the car rammed into a road divider around 10.30 PM on Tuesday after one of its tyres burst. The vehicle overturned after losing balance.

"There were six people in the car. They were returning from a birthday celebration," he said.

Saini said the deceased have been identified as Ashish (19), Arshad (19) and Nikhil (18). A 16-year-old boy was also killed in the accident. All four of them were residents of Agra city.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)