Pune, Dec 27 (PTI) Four persons, including three women, were killed and five injured after an SUV with 10 occupants collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The tenth occupant, an eight-month-old baby girl, escaped with minor bruises, he said.

The victims were travelling in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) from Gulbarga in Karnataka to the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra when the accident took place around 5.30 am on Karmala-Kurduwadi road near Pande village in Solapur district.

According to an official from Karamala police station, the driver of the SUV perhaps lost control of the vehicle and veered off to the other side.

“The SUV collided head-on with an approaching truck. Four occupants of the SUV, including three women, died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. An eight-month-old baby girl escaped with minor bruises,” the official added.

