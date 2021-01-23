Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) A four-member delegation of Afghanistan's Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disability on Saturday inspected the working and manufacturing of Jaipur Foot at the premises of Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikland Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) here.

The team from Afghanistan was led by Dr Fazlullah Mohammadi, Director of Rehabilitation and adviser to the ministry.

Technical details of Jaipur Foot were explained to the delegates in the presence of D R Mehta, founder and chief patron of the BMVSS.

The BMVSS and Afghanistan's National Disability Institute at Kabul have a technical collaboration for the past five years.

Under this agreement of collaboration, the makers of the Jaipur Foot, BMVSS, provides technical support, material and training, according to a press statement by the organisation.

The BMVSS, in the past 35 years, has organised rehabilitation camps in Afghanistan and has sent its team to provide Jaipur Foot to Afghanistan's disabled, it said.

