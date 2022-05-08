Morbi, May 8 (PTI) Five persons, including four members of a family, were killed on Sunday and at least 10 others injured in a collision between a car and a mini truck on a national highway near Malia in Gujarat's Morbi district, police said.

The deceased included a five-year-old child.

The incident occurred after a car suffered a tyre burst, brushed past another car, and hit a mini truck on the Morbi-Malia national highway.

The car was returning to Morbi after visiting a temple at Samakhiali in the Kutch district, a police official said, adding that four of the five deceased were travelling in this car.

They included an elderly couple, their daughter and a grandson.

Another deceased who was killed in the accident was a man traveling in the mini truck along with others who were returning after visiting the Statue of Unity in the Narmada district, the official said.

All the ten injured were travelling in the mini truck.

All the deceased and injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital in Morbi, the police official said.

Gujarat minister Brijesh Merja visited the injured persons in the hospital.

He said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed condolence and announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

