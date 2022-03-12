Ludhiana, Mar 12 (PTI) Four drug peddlers, allegedly part of an interstate gang, were arrested on Saturday during a highway check, police here said.

The accused were involved in supply of ganja, opium, and poppy husk in Punjab, they said.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said two trucks coming from Mandi Gobindgarh side were stopped at GT Road Sahnewal.

During the search, police recovered 2.04 quintals of ganja, 3 kg poppy husk, and 500 grams of opium.

The accused were identified as Avninder Singh and Pushpinder Singh, both residents of Village Kehra, Ludhiana; and Kuldeep Singh and Gurjeet Singh, both residents of Fagehgarh Sahib, he said.

