Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A local court has sentenced four men to life in prison for the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl.

Special Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava on Monday sentenced Shivam, Munnu, Rafiq and Taufiq to life in prison, according to the public prosecutor in the case.

The quartet has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 each, he said.

The girl had gone to a market when the men forcibly took her to a jungle and raped her. The incident occurred last September.

In her statement to the police, the girl identified the accused and an FIR was registered at Delhupur police station.

