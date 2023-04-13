Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI): In another dent to the Naxal movement, four cadres, including a militia commander carrying a cash reward, of the outlawed organization surrendered before police in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

According to police, the cadres quit the naxal movement after getting impressed by the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government and the district police campaign 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined by local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn).

The surrendered Naxalites were identified as Muchaki Dewa (militia commander), Muchaki Joga (militia deputy commander), Muchaki Hunga (militia member) and Somaru (member), said a police officer, adding that Dewa was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The officer said that the surrendered Naxals were active in the Sukma-Dantewada border area.

The officer informed that the intelligence cell of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 226th battalion played a significant role in the surrender of Naxals.

Necessary assistance will be provided to them as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, said the officer. (ANI)

