Noida (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,446, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 46 from 43 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

One patient was discharged during the period, with the overall recoveries reaching 25,309, the fifth-highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has registered a death toll of 91, with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients is at 99.46 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 2,690 from 2,853 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,91,013 and the death toll reached 8,707 on Wednesday, the data showed.

