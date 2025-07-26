Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, July 26: Four members of a family died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Tihar village under the Khurai subdivision on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Manohar Lodhi (45), his mother Phoolrani (70), daughter Shivani (18), and son Aniket (16). The family lived in a house built near their farmland. Manohar's wife was reportedly at her maternal home at the time.

According to officials, Manohar's brother, Nandram Lodhi--who resides on the upper floor of the same house--heard vomiting sounds from downstairs. When he rushed to check, he found all four members unwell and immediately alerted other relatives and the police. With help from villagers, the victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

Phoolrani and Aniket were declared dead on arrival, while Shivani succumbed during treatment at Khurai Hospital. Manohar died en route to the district hospital in Sagar. A suicide note was reportedly recovered from the scene. Police suspect the family consumed poison, though post-mortem reports are awaited for confirmation.

"This is a case of suspected group suicide. Initial investigation points to the ingestion of a poisonous substance. A suicide note has been recovered and is currently under forensic and legal examination. All four bodies are being sent for post-mortem," ASP Lokesh Sinha said. Police were probing the matter to ascertain the possible reasons behind the suicide. Further details are awaited.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.