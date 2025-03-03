A young man in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district ended his life by jumping in front of a train, deeply troubled by ongoing conflicts between his mother and wife. Before taking the extreme step, he left a chilling message, warning others about the consequences of such disputes. According to reports, the deceased had been struggling with the strained relationship between his mother and wife. In his last words, he reportedly said, “Shaadi kar lo, lekin apni hone wali wife ko pehle milwa do. Agar un dono ki nahi bani, to tumhe bhi aise hi atmahatya karni padegi, aur jeevan me koi rasta nahi bachega” (Get married, but first introduce me to your future wife. If they don’t get along, you’ll end up taking your own life too, with no way out in life). The tragic incident occurred near the railway tracks, where locals discovered his body and informed the authorities. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to his suicide. His shocking message has sparked discussions on the mental toll of family conflicts and the need for better communication and support systems within families. Noida: ‘Depressed’ Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Building, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

‘Distressed’ Man Ends Life Over Conflict Between Mother and Wife

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

