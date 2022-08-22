Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Laxmangarh Police Station area of ??Sikar district on Monday, police said.

The family, all residents of Hisar in Haryana, was on its way to Salasar temple Monday morning to celebrate the birthday of a two-year-old girl, who too perished in the incident.

Also Read | Lumpy Skin Disease in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Govt Sanctions Rs 30 Crore to Prevent Spread of LSD Among Cattle.

Their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Bhatdanaun village on Fatehpur-Salasar road, Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Khan said.

The deceased have been identified as Karmaveer (32), his wife Renu (28), daughter Prachi (2), and nephew Yash (8).

Also Read | CAIT Asks Traders To Increase Stalks As Consumers Likely To Spend More This Diwali Season.

Khan said the bodies were handed over to the victims' relatives after the post mortem.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)