Amritsar, Jul 13 (PTI) Four Pakistani nationals were repatriated to their country after their release from different jails, said an official on Wednesday.

They crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border land route on the basis of an emergency travel certificate' issued by the Delhi-based Pakistan High Commission.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Held Captive, Molested Inside Hotel Room for Two Days; One Held.

Among the four released, two had undergone three-year imprisonment, while one fifteen years and other seven years.

Ali Hasan, (19), a resident of Lahore, had entered India through the India-Pakistan border falling in Amritsar sector. He was nabbed without any travel documents.

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP Leaders Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajendra Rathore Clash Ahead of Meeting With NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

On being arrested, he underwent three-year imprisonment in the central jail of Amritsar.

Mohhamed Nawaz, (38), who is also a resident of Lahore, had entered India through the Dera Baba Nanak sector without a passport and visa.

On being arrested, he was sent to jail for three years in a Gurdaspur prison.

Shah Nawaz, (70), had arrived in India by air at the Delhi airport in 2007. He was arrested because of improper travel documentation when he went to Jaipur. After being arrested, he spent 15 years in prison.

Khuda Bhai, (70), was arrested when entered India through the Gujarat border in 2015. He spent seven years in prison.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)