Aizawl, Jan 10 (PTI) Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,292 on Sunday, an official said.

Eleven of the new cases were reported from the Aizawl district, four from Lawngtlai and two cases were detected in the Lunglei district, he said.

Two Army personnel and two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were among the newly-infected people.

There are 98 active cases in the state at present, while 4,186 people have already recovered from the disease.

Mizoram has reported eight COVID-19 fatalities till date.

Altogether, 1,86,887 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 789 on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)