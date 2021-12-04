Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivli who recently returned from South Africa has been found positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, informed the State Health Department on Saturday.

This is the first case of the variant in Maharashtra and the fourth in the country.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli.

The concerned person's sample was taken in Delhi which was genome sequenced at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune

The person, a resident of Thane, Maharashtra, is currently at a Medical Isolation Facility in Mumbai. The 33-yr-old passenger arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Capetown, South Africa through Dubai and Delhi.

Also Read | Vinod Dua, Veteran Journalist and Father of Comedian Mallika Dua, Dies at 67.

He hasn't taken any vaccine. 12 of his high-risk contacts and 23 of the low-risk contacts have been traced and all have been tested negative for COVID-19, said the Maharashtra Health Department.

As per the Department, additionally, 25 of the co-passengers from the Delhi-Mumbai flight have also been tested negative.

More contacts are currently being traced, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)